Florida Guard field artillery Soldiers support major training exercise

Spc. Louis Garcia (left), a radar/fire support specialist, pounds stakes into the ground in preparation for setting up an ANTBQ-50 radar system at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, July 16. Army Sgt. Jacob Hughes (right), a field artillery weapons locating radar specialist, prepares the system for deployment to track points of origin and points of impact for mortars, among other munitions. Garcia and Hughes are Florida Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 116th Field Artillery. They are two of almost 5,000 Florida Guard members mobilized to Camp Shelby to support the eXportable Combat Training Capability exercise, a major training event that ensures the 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team’s readiness and proficiency to deploy. (U.S. Army Guard photo by Spc. Terrance Salinas.)

