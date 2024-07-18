Army Sgt. Jacob Hughes, a field artillery weapons locating radar specialist, prepares an ANTBQ-50 radar system for operation at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, July 16. The system tracks points of origin and points of impact for mortars, among other munitions. Hughes is a Florida Army National Guard Soldier assigned to 2nd Battalion, 116th Field Artillery. He is one of almost 5,000 Florida Guard members mobilized to Camp Shelby to support the eXportable Combat Training Capability exercise, a major training event that ensures the 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team’s readiness and proficiency to deploy. (U.S. Army Guard photo by Spc. Terrance Salinas.)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2024 08:43
|Photo ID:
|8537933
|VIRIN:
|240717-Z-XD814-1006
|Resolution:
|1000x667
|Size:
|217.97 KB
|Location:
|CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Florida Guard field artillery Soldiers support major training exercise [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Shane Klestinski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.