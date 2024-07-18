Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Florida Guard field artillery Soldiers support major training exercise [Image 1 of 3]

    Florida Guard field artillery Soldiers support major training exercise

    CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Klestinski 

    50th Regional Support Group

    Spc. Louis Garcia (left), a radar/fire support specialist, and Army Sgt. Jacob Hughes (right), a field artillery weapons locating radar specialist, pound stakes into the ground in preparation for setting up an ANTBQ-50 radar system at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, July 16. The system tracks points of origin and points of impact for mortars, among other munitions. Garcia and Hughes are Florida Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 116th Field Artillery. They are two of almost 5,000 Florida Guard members mobilized to Camp Shelby to support the eXportable Combat Training Capability exercise, a major training event that ensures the 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team’s readiness and proficiency to deploy. (U.S. Army Guard photo by Spc. Terrance Salinas.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2024
    Date Posted: 07.19.2024 08:43
    Photo ID: 8537919
    VIRIN: 240717-Z-XD814-1004
    Resolution: 1000x667
    Size: 400.36 KB
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Florida Army National Guard
    Exportable Combat Training Capability exercise
    FLNG XCTC
    FL XCTC 2024
    Camp Shelby XCTC
    Florida XCTC

