Left to Right: AMC Deputy Director for Facilities, Logistics, and Environmental Management, Paul Schaefer; AMC Chief of Staff, Maj. Gen. Walter Duzzny; Fort Liberty Garrison Commander, Col. K. “Chad” Mixon; IMCOM-Readiness Deputy Director, Col. Christopher Ward, participated in a demolition ceremony on July 18, 2024; which marked a significant milestone in the effort to improve the living conditions of Soldiers at Fort Liberty. ((U.S. Army Photo by Jason Ragucci, Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs Office)
Demolition Paves Way for Modern Soldier Housing at Fort Liberty
