Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Demolition Paves Way for Modern Soldier Housing at Fort Liberty [Image 4 of 5]

    Demolition Paves Way for Modern Soldier Housing at Fort Liberty

    FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2024

    Photo by Jason Ragucci 

    Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs Office

    Left to Right: AMC Deputy Director for Facilities, Logistics, and Environmental Management, Paul Schaefer; AMC Chief of Staff, Maj. Gen. Walter Duzzny; Fort Liberty Garrison Commander, Col. K. “Chad” Mixon; IMCOM-Readiness Deputy Director, Col. Christopher Ward, participated in a demolition ceremony on July 18, 2024; which marked a significant milestone in the effort to improve the living conditions of Soldiers at Fort Liberty. ((U.S. Army Photo by Jason Ragucci, Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs Office)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.19.2024 08:28
    Photo ID: 8537910
    VIRIN: 240719-A-IV289-1004
    Resolution: 800x600
    Size: 225.9 KB
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Hometown: FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Demolition Paves Way for Modern Soldier Housing at Fort Liberty [Image 5 of 5], by Jason Ragucci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Demolition Paves Way for Modern Soldier Housing at Fort Liberty
    Demolition Paves Way for Modern Soldier Housing at Fort Liberty
    Demolition Paves Way for Modern Soldier Housing at Fort Liberty
    Demolition Paves Way for Modern Soldier Housing at Fort Liberty
    Demolition Paves Way for Modern Soldier Housing at Fort Liberty

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Demolition Paves Way for Modern Soldier Housing at Fort Liberty

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Liberty

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download