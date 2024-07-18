Demolition Paves Way for Modern Soldier Housing at Fort Liberty

Left to Right: AMC Deputy Director for Facilities, Logistics, and Environmental Management, Paul Schaefer; AMC Chief of Staff, Maj. Gen. Walter Duzzny; Fort Liberty Garrison Commander, Col. K. “Chad” Mixon; IMCOM-Readiness Deputy Director, Col. Christopher Ward, participated in a demolition ceremony on July 18, 2024; which marked a significant milestone in the effort to improve the living conditions of Soldiers at Fort Liberty. ((U.S. Army Photo by Jason Ragucci, Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs Office)

Date Taken: 07.19.2024