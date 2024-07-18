Demolition Paves Way for Modern Soldier Housing at Fort Liberty

Photo By Jason Ragucci | July 18, 2024, demolition comes after leadership from the Army Materiel Command,...... read more read more Photo By Jason Ragucci | July 18, 2024, demolition comes after leadership from the Army Materiel Command, Installation Management Command, and Fort Liberty deemed the 50-year-old barracks unfit for occupancy. The demolition of the Volar-style barracks will pave the way for the construction of new, modern living quarters that will provide a safe, healthy, and comfortable environment for Soldiers. The new barracks are expected to be completed by 2025. (U.S. Army Photo by Jason Ragucci, Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Fort Liberty, NC - In a decisive move towards improving Soldier living conditions, Fort Liberty began demolition of the outdated Volar-style barracks on Smoke Bomb Hill. Leadership from the Army Materiel Command, Installation Management Command, and Fort Liberty deemed the 50-year-old barracks unfit for occupancy.



Citing safety and quality of life concerns, leadership swiftly relocated approximately 1,200 Soldiers to more suitable housing arrangements. This decisive move underscored the commitment to prioritize Soldier well-being while pursuing a long-term solution for modern housing.



“The demolition of these outdated barracks is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing our Soldiers with the quality living conditions they deserve,” stated Paul Schaefer, AMC Deputy Director for Facilities, Logistics, and Environmental Management. “This is not just about bricks and mortar; it’s about investing in the well-being and readiness of our most valuable asset – our Soldiers.”



The demolition marks a significant milestone in a multi-phase plan to revitalize housing on Fort Liberty. With funding secured and plans finalized, the demolition paves the way for the construction of modern barracks designed to meet the needs of today's Soldiers.



The Volar-style barracks at Smoke Bomb Hill were known for their distinctive design, which provided accommodation for military personnel. These barracks typically feature communal living spaces, shared amenities, and barracks rooms tailored to meet the needs of service members.



However, over time, the barracks have faced various challenges and concerns that have impacted residents' quality of life. Maintenance deficiencies, inadequate facilities, and outdated infrastructure have been longstanding issues that require attention.



The new facilities will feature larger living spaces and improved amenities, including a full kitchen, washer and dryer in each unit, modern bathroom fixtures, and energy-efficient features. These upgrades are expected to significantly enhance the quality of life for Soldiers stationed at Fort Liberty.



The demolition ceremony, held on July 18, 2024, marked a significant milestone in improving soldiers' living conditions at Fort Liberty. Senior leaders, including AMC Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Walter Duzzny; Fort Liberty Garrison Commander, Col. K. “Chad” Mixon; IMCOM-Readiness Deputy Director, Col. Christopher Ward, Schaefer, as well as members of the community who have been affected by the barracks' demolition, attended the ceremony.



The immediate action taken to relocate the Soldiers was followed by a comprehensive plan to address the situation. The plan included seeking funding and support to demolish the old barracks and replace them with new living quarters that would provide the Soldiers with a higher standard of living.



“We came together with a plan to move over 1,000 Soldiers from the affected barracks,” said Brian Adkins, Director of the Fort Liberty Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security. “It was very coordinated, and housing was intimately involved. We are good at coordinating, synchronizing, and integrating everyone else's efforts.”



With collaborative efforts from AMC, IMCOM, and Fort Liberty leadership, immediate changes were implemented, and long-term plans were in place to address the identified issues and improve the overall quality of barracks facilities after a thorough inspection. This inspection catalyzed ongoing improvements and underscores the commitment to supporting our Service Members with safe and comfortable living environments.



“The demolition of the Volar-style barracks is a significant step towards improving the quality of life for our Soldiers," said Mixon. "We are grateful for the support of AMC and IMCOM in making this happen, and we look forward to providing our Soldiers with the modern, safe, and comfortable living quarters they deserve."



The demolition of the Volar-style barracks will pave the way for the construction of new, modern living quarters that will provide Soldiers with a safe, healthy, and comfortable environment. The new barracks are expected to be completed by 2025.