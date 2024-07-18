Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Demolition Paves Way for Modern Soldier Housing at Fort Liberty [Image 2 of 5]

    Demolition Paves Way for Modern Soldier Housing at Fort Liberty

    FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2024

    Photo by Jason Ragucci 

    Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs Office

    July 18, 2024, demolition comes after leadership from the Army Materiel Command, Installation Management Command, and Fort Liberty deemed the 50-year-old barracks unfit for occupancy. The demolition of the Volar-style barracks will pave the way for the construction of new, modern living quarters that will provide a safe, healthy, and comfortable environment for Soldiers. The new barracks are expected to be completed by 2025. (U.S. Army Photo by Jason Ragucci, Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs Office)

