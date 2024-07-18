Demolition Paves Way for Modern Soldier Housing at Fort Liberty

July 18, 2024, demolition comes after leadership from the Army Materiel Command, Installation Management Command, and Fort Liberty deemed the 50-year-old barracks unfit for occupancy. The demolition of the Volar-style barracks will pave the way for the construction of new, modern living quarters that will provide a safe, healthy, and comfortable environment for Soldiers. The new barracks are expected to be completed by 2025. (U.S. Army Photo by Jason Ragucci, Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs Office)

