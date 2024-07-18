July 18, 2024, demolition comes after leadership from the Army Materiel Command, Installation Management Command, and Fort Liberty deemed the 50-year-old barracks unfit for occupancy. The demolition of the Volar-style barracks will pave the way for the construction of new, modern living quarters that will provide a safe, healthy, and comfortable environment for Soldiers. The new barracks are expected to be completed by 2025. (U.S. Army Photo by Jason Ragucci, Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2024 08:28
|Photo ID:
|8537907
|VIRIN:
|240719-A-IV289-1002
|Resolution:
|800x600
|Size:
|206.37 KB
|Location:
|FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Hometown:
|FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Demolition Paves Way for Modern Soldier Housing at Fort Liberty [Image 5 of 5], by Jason Ragucci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Demolition Paves Way for Modern Soldier Housing at Fort Liberty
No keywords found.