The Ralph Wilson Park bridge transits the Black Rock Lock, Buffalo, NY on its final leg of the journey from Italy, July 16, 2024!



The Black Rock Lock is a critical piece of Great Lakes Navigation System infrastructure, providing safe passage along the Niagara River, and contributing to the overall $20 billion in business revenue supported by the GLNS.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2024 Date Posted: 07.19.2024 07:38 Photo ID: 8537843 VIRIN: 240716-A-IF251-6312 Resolution: 7776x4185 Size: 8.34 MB Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ralph Wilson Bridge: Black Rock Lock [Image 6 of 6], by Andrew Kornacki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.