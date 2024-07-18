Lock Master Tom Braunscheidel watches as the Ralph Wilson Park bridge enters the Black Rock Lock, Buffalo, NY on its final leg of the journey from Italy, July 16, 2024!



The Black Rock Lock is a critical piece of Great Lakes Navigation System infrastructure, providing safe passage along the Niagara River, and contributing to the overall $20 billion in business revenue supported by the GLNS.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2024 Date Posted: 07.19.2024 07:38 Photo ID: 8537844 VIRIN: 240716-A-IF251-6861 Resolution: 4824x3849 Size: 4.8 MB Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ralph Wilson Bridge: Black Rock Lock [Image 6 of 6], by Andrew Kornacki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.