    Ralph Wilson Bridge: Black Rock Lock [Image 5 of 6]

    Ralph Wilson Bridge: Black Rock Lock

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2024

    Photo by Andrew Kornacki 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The Ralph Wilson Park bridge transits the Black Rock Lock, Buffalo, NY on its final leg of the journey from Italy, July 16, 2024!

    The Black Rock Lock is a critical piece of Great Lakes Navigation System infrastructure, providing safe passage along the Niagara River, and contributing to the overall $20 billion in business revenue supported by the GLNS.

    Date Posted: 07.19.2024 07:38
