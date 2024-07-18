Jeremy Quick is a supply management specialist with Logistics Readiness Center Rheinland-Pfalz working in the Subsistence Supply Management Office in Baumholder, Germany. In addition to his job as a supply management specialist, he is also an acting assistant supervisor since the manager position is temporarily unfilled. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2024 04:53
|Photo ID:
|8537683
|VIRIN:
|240719-A-SM279-5123
|Resolution:
|2400x3001
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
LRC Rheinland-Pfalz employee follows mother’s 39-year lead as an Army LN in Baumholder
