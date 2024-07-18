Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LRC Rheinland-Pfalz employee follows mother’s 39-year lead as an Army LN in Baumholder [Image 2 of 2]

    LRC Rheinland-Pfalz employee follows mother’s 39-year lead as an Army LN in Baumholder

    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.19.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Jeremy Quick is a supply management specialist with Logistics Readiness Center Rheinland-Pfalz working in the Subsistence Supply Management Office in Baumholder, Germany. In addition to his job as a supply management specialist, he is also an acting assistant supervisor since the manager position is temporarily unfilled. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.19.2024 04:53
    Photo ID: 8537683
    VIRIN: 240719-A-SM279-5123
    Resolution: 2400x3001
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LRC Rheinland-Pfalz employee follows mother’s 39-year lead as an Army LN in Baumholder [Image 2 of 2], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    LRC Rheinland-Pfalz employee follows mother’s 39-year lead as an Army LN in Baumholder
    LRC Rheinland-Pfalz employee follows mother’s 39-year lead as an Army LN in Baumholder

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    LRC Rheinland-Pfalz employee follows mother&rsquo;s 39-year lead as an Army LN in Baumholder

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    MeetYourArmy
    StrongerTogether
    PeopleFirst
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download