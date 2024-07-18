LRC Rheinland-Pfalz employee follows mother’s 39-year lead as an Army LN in Baumholder

Photo By Cameron Porter | Jeremy Quick, a supply management specialist with Logistics Readiness Center...... read more read more Photo By Cameron Porter | Jeremy Quick, a supply management specialist with Logistics Readiness Center Rheinland-Pfalz, moves food rations with a forklift at the Subsistence Supply Management Office warehouse in Baumholder, Germany. Quick will have seven years working for the Army in Baumholder as a German local national employee in November, but his mother has over 39. (U.S. Army courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

BAUMHOLDER, Germany – Jeremy Quick will have seven years working for the U.S. Army in Baumholder as a German local national employee in November, but his mother, Birgit Quick, has over 39. Before accepting a job offer with Logistics Readiness Center Rheinland-Pfalz as a supply management specialist, Quick worked for his mom at her drugstore in the village of Baumholder.



As the owner, she was managing the store while working for the Army parttime in Child and Youth Services. For the last three years, however, she’s been working for the garrison’s Directorate of Public Works while renting out her store, and they’re both now fulltime Army LN employees in Baumholder.



Quick, who just turned 30, works at one of only two Subsistence Supply Management Offices in Germany. The other SSMO is in Bavaria. Daily, he is responsible for helping to manage food supplies and rations that support field exercises and units deployed to forward locations plus food supplies for several warrior restaurants in Germany.



This includes two warrior restaurants in Baumholder, two in Kaiserslautern, one in Wiesbaden, one Sembach, and one in Stuttgart. And Quick said his SSMO team also supports the Baltics and Poland.



“We work in customer service, so our highest priority is always making sure our customers are satisfied with our service,” said Quick, who in addition to his job as a supply management specialist is also an acting assistant supervisor since the manager position is temporarily unfilled.



Quick said the SSMO directly handles the food supply orders and rations for the units during field exercises and short deployments. This includes Meals Ready to Eat, or MREs, and Unitized Group Rations, or UGRs, which are prepared by the Soldiers in field kitchens.



For the warrior restaurants in Baumholder, Kaiserslautern, Wiesbaden, Sembach and Stuttgart, Quick said the restaurant managers submit the orders to the broker and the vendors directly, but the SSMO is responsible for reviewing those orders and making any changes or adjustments, as needed.



“If the quantities are incorrect or there’s an item listed in the order that’s not in the catalog anymore, then we will assist them,” Quick said. “And for items like fresh bread and milk, the needed lead time is always seven days. Sometimes, for whatever reason, the warrior restaurant sends their order late. If that’s the case, we will contact the food broker manager or send an emergency order.”



“I like working for LRC Rheinland-Pfalz very much. There are great people here, and we have a great professional work relationship. It’s the kind of job when you wake up in the morning, you don’t go ‘Ugh, oh no. I have to go to work today.’ You wake up ready and willing to go,” said Quick. “It’s a lot of work at times, but it’s easy when you have the right people working with you.”



LRC Rheinland-Pfalz is one of eight LRCs under the command and control of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade. LRCs execute installation logistics support and services to include supply, maintenance, transportation and food service management as well as clothing issue facility operations, hazardous material management, personal property and household goods, passenger travel, property book operations, and non-tactical vehicle and garrison equipment management. When it comes to providing day-to-day installation services, LRC Rheinland-Pfalz directs, manages and coordinates a variety of operations and activities in support of U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz.



LRC Rheinland-Pfalz reports to the 405th AFSB, which is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The brigade provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.