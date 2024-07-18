Blue Ridge and C7F Sailors Serve Community in Malaysia

240718-N-PH222-1028 KLANG, Malaysia (July 18, 2024) - Sailors assigned to the U.S. 7th Fleet Band "Shiokaze Woodwind Ensemble," embarked aboard 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), perform during a community relations event at a refugee school during a scheduled port visit to Port Klang, Malaysia, July 18, 2024. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan M. Breeden)

