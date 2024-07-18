240718-N-PH222-1016 KLANG, Malaysia (July 18, 2024) - Musician 3rd Class Isabela Stefanyshyn, from Murrieta, California, assigned to the U.S. 7th Fleet Band "Shiokaze Woodwind Ensemble," embarked aboard 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), and Yeoman Seaman Apprentice Rubi Rodriguez, from Memphis, Tennessee, assigned to 7th Fleet staff, share a meal with students during a community relations event during a scheduled port visit to Port Klang, Malaysia, July 18, 2024. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan M. Breeden)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.18.2024 Date Posted: 07.19.2024 02:41 Photo ID: 8537548 VIRIN: 240718-N-PH222-1016 Resolution: 6272x4480 Size: 5.32 MB Location: KLANG, MY Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Blue Ridge and C7F Sailors Serve Community in Malaysia [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Ryan Breeden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.