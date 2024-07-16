Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blue Ridge and C7F Sailors Serve Community in Malaysia [Image 3 of 6]

    Blue Ridge and C7F Sailors Serve Community in Malaysia

    KLANG, MALAYSIA

    07.18.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Breeden    

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    240718-N-PH222-1003 KLANG, Malaysia (July 18, 2024) - Sailors assigned to U.S. 7th Fleet staff and 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) serve food during a community relations event at a refugee school during a scheduled port visit to Port Klang, Malaysia, July 18, 2024. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan M. Breeden)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.19.2024 02:41
    VIRIN: 240718-N-PH222-1003
    Location: KLANG, MY
    Community Service
    Blue Ridge
    Malaysia
    Partnership
    C7F

