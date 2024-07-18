U.S. Army cadets, Republic of Korea Army cadets and officers pose for a group photo at the ROK Army Cadet Military School in Goesun-gun, Chungcheongbuk-do, South Korea, July 16, 2024. The U.S. cadets are participating in their Cadet Troop Leadership Training where they spend three weeks with Eighth Army learning in operational environments.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.16.2024 Date Posted: 07.19.2024 01:33 Photo ID: 8537511 VIRIN: 240717-A-JS649-1037 Resolution: 6070x4047 Size: 5.59 MB Location: KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Future Army leaders visit ROK Army cadet school during CTLT [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Dariel J. Cortes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.