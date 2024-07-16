Future Army leaders visit ROK Army cadet school during CTLT

Each summer, Eighth Army hosts scores of cadets from the United States Military Academy at West Point and various ROTC programs as part of the Cadet Troop Leader Training program.



CTLT provides cadets the opportunity to experience leadership while assigned to operational units. They serve alongside lieutenants in platoon leader or equivalent positions during the length of the program, which gives the cadets an opportunity to learn and watch while in a non-training environment.



Here in Korea, cadets have an even more unique experience than their peers who visit other areas as they get to meet and train with young Republic of Korea Army officers.



A group of cadets headed to the ROK Army's Cadet Military School in Goesun-gun, Chungcheongbuk-do, South Korea, where they experienced Army training ROK-style. The U.S. cadets spent a week learning about their ROK Army counterparts by conducting various training and living in their barracks.



The cadets spend about three weeks on the Korean peninsula learning about the Eighth Army mission and the importance of the ROK-U.S. Alliance. Most importantly, they learn what "katchi kapshida" means.

