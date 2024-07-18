Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Future Army leaders visit ROK Army cadet school during CTLT [Image 4 of 6]

    Future Army leaders visit ROK Army cadet school during CTLT

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.17.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Dariel J. Cortes 

    8th Army

    A U.S. Army cadet talks with a Republic of Korea Army cadet at the ROK Army's Cadet Military School in Goesun-gun, Chungcheongbuk-do, South Korea, July 17, 2024.

    Date Taken: 07.17.2024
    Date Posted: 07.19.2024 01:33
    Future Army leaders visit ROK Army cadet school during CTLT

    korea
    cadets
    west point
    ROTC
    Eighth Army

