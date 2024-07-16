Chief of the National Guard Bureau, Gen. Daniel Hokanson, visits with Sgt. Maj. Tyson Bumgardner at Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) 24-09, Fort Johnson, La., July 18, 2024. The JRTC goal is to create realistic environments that help prepare units for complex operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Emily Simonson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.18.2024 Date Posted: 07.18.2024 23:13 Photo ID: 8537412 VIRIN: 240718-Z-UZ129-1033 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 21.82 MB Location: FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gen. Hokanson visits JRTC 24-09 [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Emily Simonson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.