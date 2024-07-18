Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gen. Hokanson visits JRTC 24-09 [Image 2 of 5]

    Gen. Hokanson visits JRTC 24-09

    FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Emily Simonson 

    115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Chief of the National Guard Bureau, Gen. Daniel Hokanson, is briefed by leadership on the progression of Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) 24-09, at Fort Johnson, La., July 18, 2024. The JRTC goal is to create realistic environments that help prepare units for complex operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Emily Simonson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.18.2024 23:13
    Photo ID: 8537395
    VIRIN: 240718-Z-UZ129-1054
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 14.08 MB
    Location: FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

