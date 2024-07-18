Gen. Hokanson visits JRTC 24-09

Chief of the National Guard Bureau, Gen. Daniel Hokanson, visits with Staff Sgt. Mitchell Sierra, recon squad leader, and Sgt. Trahern Fox, team leader, with HHC 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment, 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team about their experiences at Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) 24-09, Fort Johnson, La., July 18, 2024. The JRTC goal is to create realistic environments that help prepare units for complex operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Emily Simonson)
