The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds arrive at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 18, 2024. The demonstration team will perform this weekend during the Arctic Thunder Open House. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hunter Hites)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.18.2024 Date Posted: 07.18.2024 21:45 Photo ID: 8537230 VIRIN: 240718-F-DL909-1155 Resolution: 6671x4447 Size: 19.03 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds arrive at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 18, 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Hunter Hites, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.