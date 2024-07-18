Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds arrive at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 18, 2024 [Image 6 of 6]

    U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds arrive at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 18, 2024

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Hunter Hites 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds arrive at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 18, 2024. The demonstration team will perform this weekend during the Arctic Thunder Open House. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hunter Hites)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    TAGS

    PACAF
    Alaska
    Thunderbirds
    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
    JBER
    Arctic Thunder Open House

