The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds arrive at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 18, 2024. The demonstration team will perform this weekend during the Arctic Thunder Open House. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hunter Hites)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2024 21:45
|Photo ID:
|8537228
|VIRIN:
|240718-F-DL909-1244
|Resolution:
|6213x4142
|Size:
|16.74 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
