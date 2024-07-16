Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yuma Test Center welcomes new commander [Image 2 of 2]

    Yuma Test Center welcomes new commander

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2024

    Photo by Ana Henderson 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    Yuma Test Center welcomed new Commander Lt. Col. Kevin Hicks. Outgoing YTC Commander Lt. Col. Shane Dering relinquished command to on the morning of July 18, 2024, during a change of command ceremony at Yuma Proving Ground (YPG). YPG Commander Col. John Nelson, Dering, Hicks and Airborne Test Force Master Sgt. Donald Bullock performed the ceremonial passing of the guidon which symbolizes the passing of power.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.18.2024 18:33
    Photo ID: 8537001
    VIRIN: 240718-O-WH463-1972
    Resolution: 5240x2988
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yuma Test Center welcomes new commander [Image 2 of 2], by Ana Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Yuma Test Center welcomes new commander
    Yuma Test Center welcomes new commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Yuma Test Center welcomes new commander

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hicks
    Yuma Proving Ground
    YPG
    YTC
    Yuma Test Center
    Dering

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download