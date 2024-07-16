Yuma Test Center welcomes new commander

Yuma Test Center welcomed new Commander Lt. Col. Kevin Hicks (center). Outgoing YTC Commander Lt. Col. Shane Dering relinquished command to on the morning of July 18, 2024, during a change of command ceremony at Yuma Proving Ground (YPG). YPG Commander Col. John Nelson (left), Dering, Hicks and Airborne Test Force Master Sgt. Donald Bullock (right) performed the ceremonial passing of the guidon which symbolizes the passing of power.

