Yuma Test Center welcomes new commander

Yuma Test Center (YTC) welcomed new Commander Lt. Col. Kevin Hicks.



Outgoing YTC Commander Lt. Col. Shane Dering relinquished command to Hicks on the morning of July 18, 2024, during a change of command ceremony at Yuma Proving Ground’s (YPG) Palm Garden Conference Center.



YPG Commander Col. John Nelson, Dering, Hicks and Airborne Test Force (ATF) Master Sgt. Donald Bullock performed the ceremonial passing of the guidon which symbolizes the passing of power.



Witnesses to the momentous occasion included Yuma city and county leaders, two former YPG colonels and Marine Corps Air Station Commander Col. Jared Stone. The YTC workforce filled the room as they showed their gratitude for their former leader and support for their new leader.



Dering’s wife Jessica and their baby son sat by his side supporting his final moments at YTC. Hicks’ wife, Amanda, their four children, his mother Connie and his father retired Lieutenant Colonel K.D. Hicks showed their support, and each received a small token of gratitude on behalf of the command.



YTC is YPG’s extreme hot weather testing center which tests equipment for the Department of Defense and its allies. YPG’s Commander remarked, “The feedback I received time and again when I go out to the range is that Lt. Col. Dering fostered an environment that allowed them to do their job unimpeded and they thoroughly enjoyed coming to work each and every day.”



Nelson noted that Dering led the successful execution of over 580 tests during his two years as commander.



In his departing speech, Dering’s said, “The test center mission, the workforce, and the community here in Yuma all made this the most rewarding assignment I have had in my 20 years.”



He went on to say, “I jump out of bed every morning to serve alongside our wonderful workforce. Dedicated professionals serving their nation, making that long drive up 95. Sometimes only to get into a GSA and then drive another hour just to start your workday. It has been an honor to serve alongside each of you.”



During his incoming speech, Hicks told the crowd, “To be selected for command is an incredible honor and privilege and to be entrusted to command Yuma Test Center, the Army’s premier extreme weather testing center is the highest honor. I am humbled to take the reins of leadership from Shane and honored to be part of the team.”



Also, instrumental to the ceremony were YPG Chaplain Maj. Ryan Pearse who performed the invocation, YPG employee Carlos Garcia who sang the National Anthem, Fight Services Director Patrick Franklin who severed as the as the Master of Ceremonies, ATF Soldiers Staff Sgt. Stephen Moss and Sgt. Christian Ramirez who presented the flowers and coins to the families.