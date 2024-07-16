Secretary of the Air Force Studies and Analysis team visits Travis

Members from the Secretary of the Air Force Studies and Analysis team discuss cargo loading logistics for the U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., July 16, 2024. The team met with Airmen from Travis AFB to gather insights and enhance Air Force capabilities.

