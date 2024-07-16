Members from the Secretary of the Air Force Studies and Analysis team observe as U.S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Aerial Port Squadron load cargo onto a U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., July 16, 2024. The team met with Airmen from Travis AFB to gather insights and enhance Air Force capabilities.
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2024 18:23
|Photo ID:
|8536999
|VIRIN:
|240716-F-LJ715-1278
|Resolution:
|7925x5283
|Size:
|9.84 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
This work, Secretary of the Air Force Studies and Analysis team visits Travis [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Lauren Jacoby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.