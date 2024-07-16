U.S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Aerial Port Squadron load cargo onto a U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., July 16, 2024. The 60th APS was observed by Members from the Secretary of the Air Force Studies and Analysis team to gather insights and enhance Air Force capabilities.
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2024 18:23
|Photo ID:
|8536997
|VIRIN:
|240716-F-LJ715-1195
|Resolution:
|8178x5452
|Size:
|8.81 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Secretary of the Air Force Studies and Analysis team visits Travis [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Lauren Jacoby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.