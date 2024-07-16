Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Secretary of the Air Force Studies and Analysis team visits Travis [Image 2 of 4]

    Secretary of the Air Force Studies and Analysis team visits Travis

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Lauren Jacoby 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Aerial Port Squadron load cargo onto a U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., July 16, 2024. The 60th APS was observed by Members from the Secretary of the Air Force Studies and Analysis team to gather insights and enhance Air Force capabilities.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2024
    Date Posted: 07.18.2024 18:23
    Photo ID: 8536997
    VIRIN: 240716-F-LJ715-1195
    Resolution: 8178x5452
    Size: 8.81 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary of the Air Force Studies and Analysis team visits Travis [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Lauren Jacoby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Secretary of the Air Force Studies and Analysis team visits Travis
    Secretary of the Air Force Studies and Analysis team visits Travis
    Secretary of the Air Force Studies and Analysis team visits Travis
    Secretary of the Air Force Studies and Analysis team visits Travis

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Travis Air Force Base
    Team Travis
    fly high
    TrustTravis
    SAF Studies Analysis

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download