Variety of training aids at Devens is amazing to behold

Members of the Training Support Center issued a variety of equipment, including simulated rifles, training dummies, an oversized compass display and moulage kits for simulated injuries to Officer Candidate School cadre in support of training of Connecticut and Massachusetts participants.
Date Taken:
|07.02.2024
Date Posted:
|07.18.2024 09:20
VIRIN:
Location:
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
