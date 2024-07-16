Sergio Ardon uses a forklift to load equipment at Training Aid Support Center at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts July 2 for Officer Candidate School cadre to allow them to support a multi-week exercise in Connecticut this month.
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2024 09:20
|Photo ID:
|8535897
|VIRIN:
|240702-A-HX738-1003
|Resolution:
|4080x3060
|Size:
|3.12 MB
|Location:
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Devens providing a lift to OCS [Image 4 of 4], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.