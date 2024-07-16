Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Devens providing a lift to OCS

    Devens providing a lift to OCS

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2024

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    Sergio Ardon uses a forklift to load equipment at Training Aid Support Center at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts July 2 for Officer Candidate School cadre to allow them to support a multi-week exercise in Connecticut this month.

    Date Taken: 07.02.2024
    Date Posted: 07.18.2024 09:20
    Photo ID: 8535897
    VIRIN: 240702-A-HX738-1003
    Resolution: 4080x3060
    Size: 3.12 MB
    Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Connecticut
    Massachusetts
    Officer Candidate School (OCS)
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

