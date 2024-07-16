Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Knowledge is power [Image 2 of 4]

    Knowledge is power

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2024

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    (from left) April Covert and Sergio Ardon, both from the Training Aid Support Center, provided Staff Sgt. Carissa Croff and Capt. Ryan Campbell, both cadre from Connecticut's Officer Candidate School, a glimpse of other training equipment which can be requested and is listed in their updated catalog, which will soon be available online for easy access.

    Date Taken: 07.02.2024
