II MSB Fleet Engagement Event

U.S. Navy Master Chief Petty Officer George Fricke, a naval counselor, with II Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, speaks to sailors during a U.S. Navy Fleet Engagement event at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 16, 2024. The Fleet Engagement is held to help sailors explore career opportunities that are available to them within the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christian Alston)

Date Taken: 07.16.2024 Date Posted: 07.18.2024 Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US