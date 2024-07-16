Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    II MSB Fleet Engagement Event [Image 1 of 5]

    II MSB Fleet Engagement Event

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Christian Alston 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer Jamarh Dixon, a placement coordinator, with II Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, speaks to sailors during a U.S. Navy Fleet Engagement event at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 16, 2024. The Fleet Engagement is held to help sailors explore career opportunities that are available to them within the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christian Alston)

    This work, II MSB Fleet Engagement Event [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Christian Alston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

