U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer Alexander Aviles, a naval counselor, with II Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, speaks to sailors during a U.S. Navy Fleet Engagement event at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 16, 2024. The Fleet Engagement is held to help sailors explore career opportunities that are available to them within the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christian Alston)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2024 09:12
|Photo ID:
|8535908
|VIRIN:
|240716-M-GX932-1006
|Resolution:
|5578x3720
|Size:
|8.53 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, II MSB Fleet Engagement Event [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Christian Alston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.