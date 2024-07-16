Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Trident Pier Emplacement to Support Humanitarian Aid [Image 9 of 12]

    Trident Pier Emplacement to Support Humanitarian Aid

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    06.07.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Central   

    U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary), use a modular warping tug’s crane to drop temporary anchors to stabilize the Trident Pier on the Gaza coast, June 7, 2024. After a temporary suspension due to heavy sea-states, the temporary pier, part of the Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore capability, was re-anchored to resume maritime delivery of international humanitarian aid to citizens of Gaza. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Mikayla Fritz)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 07.18.2024 09:23
    Photo ID: 8535906
    VIRIN: 240607-A-OQ463-1406
    Resolution: 3360x2240
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    CENTCOM_JLOTS

