JLOTS Trident Pier Emplacement to Support Humanitarian Aid

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) and U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Amphibious Construction Battalion 1, emplace the Trident Pier on the Gaza coast, June 7, 2024. After a temporary suspension due to heavy sea-states, the temporary pier, part of the Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore capability, was re-anchored to resume maritime delivery of international humanitarian aid to citizens of Gaza. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Mikayla Fritz)

