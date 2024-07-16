JLOTS Trident Pier Emplacement to Support Humanitarian Aid

U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary), use a modular warping tug’s crane to drop temporary anchors to stabilize the Trident Pier on the Gaza coast, June 7, 2024. After a temporary suspension due to heavy sea-states, the temporary pier, part of the Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore capability, was re-anchored to resume maritime delivery of international humanitarian aid to citizens of Gaza. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Mikayla Fritz)

