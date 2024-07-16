LIMÓN, Costa Rica (July 17, 2024) U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10), help Costa Rican medical professionals move the frame of a tent as part of Continuing Promise 2024. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command prides itself on the rapid, efficient, and positive response of its medical capabilities to work alongside regional partners and allies and provide medical care to remote communities, bolstering trust and security in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adriones Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.16.2024 Date Posted: 07.17.2024 23:25 Photo ID: 8535271 VIRIN: 240717-N-NS135-1220 Resolution: 5947x3965 Size: 7.73 MB Location: CR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors and Costa Rican medical professionals work side-by-side to build medical tents at the pier [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Adriones Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.