    U.S. Fleet Forces Band “Uncharted Waters,” performs at Escuela General Tomás Guardia [Image 5 of 6]

    U.S. Fleet Forces Band “Uncharted Waters,” performs at Escuela General Tomás Guardia

    COSTA RICA

    07.16.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adriones Johnson 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    LIMÓN, Costa Rica (July 17, 2024) Navy Musician 3rd Class Corey Shafarman, assigned to U.S. Fleet Forces Band “Uncharted Waters,” checks the sound board before a performance at Escuela General Tomás Guardia as part of Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise has long been and will continue to be a way for nations in the Americas to form stronger cultural and social bonds, leading to stronger regional partnerships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adriones Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2024
    Date Posted: 07.17.2024 23:25
    Photo ID: 8535266
    VIRIN: 240717-N-NS135-1411
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 5.8 MB
    Location: CR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Fleet Forces Band “Uncharted Waters,” performs at Escuela General Tomás Guardia [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Adriones Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CP24
    continuing promise 2024

