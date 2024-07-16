Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors and Costa Rican medical professionals work side-by-side to build medical tents at the pier [Image 4 of 6]

    Sailors and Costa Rican medical professionals work side-by-side to build medical tents at the pier

    COSTA RICA

    07.16.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adriones Johnson 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    LIMÓN, Costa Rica (July 17, 2024) U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10), and Costa Rican medical professionals build a tent for community medical services as part of Continuing Promise 2024. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command prides itself on the rapid, efficient, and positive response of its medical capabilities to work alongside regional partners and allies and provide medical care to remote communities, bolstering trust and security in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adriones Johnson)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2024
    Date Posted: 07.17.2024 23:25
    Photo ID: 8535263
    VIRIN: 240717-N-NS135-1209
    Resolution: 6186x4124
    Size: 6.09 MB
    Location: CR
    This work, Sailors and Costa Rican medical professionals work side-by-side to build medical tents at the pier [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Adriones Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CP24
    continuing promise 2024

