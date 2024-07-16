NMCB 4 Seabees Test One-of-a-Kind Prototype

Jim McVicar explains the use of a self-prime excavator attachment, also known as Bert, to Cmdr. John Frank, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, commanding officer, and NMCB 4 senior leaders on July 17, 2024, on Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme, California. At the same site, the self-prime bucket attachment, also known as Bert, is undergoing testing and evaluation for possible use in future dredging operations in support of port damage repair and waterfront construction projects. NMCB 4 is implementing a robust construction skill training plan to prepare for a dynamic mission set throughout the Indo-Pacific in support of Combatant Commander strategic objectives. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lt. Jg Griffin Gebler)

