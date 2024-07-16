NMCB 4 Seabees Test One-of-a-Kind Prototype

Sailors assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4 test and evaluate a self-prime bucket attachment, also known as Ernie, on July 17, 2024, on Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme, California. This is the first time the self-prime bucket attachment, a one-of-a-kind prototype, is being used. The self-prime bucket attachment is undergoing testing and evaluation for possible use in future dredging operations in support of port damage repair and waterfront construction projects. NMCB 4 is implementing a robust construction skill training plan to prepare for a dynamic mission set throughout the Indo-Pacific in support of Combatant Commander strategic objectives. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication 1st Class Dakota Rayburn)

