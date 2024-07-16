Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMCB 4 Seabees Test One-of-a-Kind Prototype [Image 4 of 6]

    NMCB 4 Seabees Test One-of-a-Kind Prototype

    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Rayburn 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4

    Sailors assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4 test and evaluate a self-prime bucket attachment, also known as Ernie, on July 17, 2024, on Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme, California. This is the first time the self-prime bucket attachment, a one-of-a-kind prototype, is being used. The self-prime bucket attachment is undergoing testing and evaluation for possible use in future dredging operations in support of port damage repair and waterfront construction projects. NMCB 4 is implementing a robust construction skill training plan to prepare for a dynamic mission set throughout the Indo-Pacific in support of Combatant Commander strategic objectives. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication 1st Class Dakota Rayburn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2024
    Date Posted: 07.17.2024 21:25
    Photo ID: 8535038
    VIRIN: 240717-N-BR551-1024
    Resolution: 4455x2970
    Size: 6.72 MB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB 4 Seabees Test One-of-a-Kind Prototype [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Justin Rayburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NMCB 4 Seabees Test One-of-a-Kind Prototype
    NMCB 4 Seabees Test One-of-a-Kind Prototype
    NMCB 4 Seabees Test One-of-a-Kind Prototype
    NMCB 4 Seabees Test One-of-a-Kind Prototype
    NMCB 4 Seabees Test One-of-a-Kind Prototype
    NMCB 4 Seabees Test One-of-a-Kind Prototype

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Seabees
    NMCB 4
    Prototype

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download