U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Andrew McLeod, a motor sergeant with the Thomasville-based 1230th Transportation Company, 110th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, tightens down a pallet of ammunition on a trailer during Operation Patriot Press 2024 July 17, 2024, at the Anniston Army Depot, Anniston, Alabama. This exercise, established by the Army Materiel Command, is designed to promote readiness by providing real-world training for Army requirements and to achieve training towards Mission Essential Task requirements for Army active duty, Army Reserve, National Guard, and various other service branches. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.16.2024 Date Posted: 07.17.2024 21:34 Photo ID: 8535044 VIRIN: 240717-A-KE355-5347 Resolution: 4575x3050 Size: 1.13 MB Location: ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, ALABAMA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Strapping Down [Image 25 of 25], by SFC James Braswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.