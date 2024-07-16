Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Discussing [Image 22 of 25]

    Discussing

    ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Regina Stone, the senior enlisted leader of the Tifton-based 110th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, speaks with an Anniston Army Depot civilian employee during Operation Patriot Press 2024 July 17, 2024, at the Anniston Army Depot, Anniston, Alabama. This exercise, established by the Army Materiel Command, is designed to promote readiness by providing real-world training for Army requirements and to achieve training towards Mission Essential Task requirements for Army active duty, Army Reserve, National Guard, and various other service branches. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2024
    Date Posted: 07.17.2024 21:34
    Photo ID: 8535042
    VIRIN: 240717-A-KE355-6914
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.48 MB
    Location: ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Discussing [Image 25 of 25], by SFC James Braswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Joint Munitions Command
    Operation Patriot Press
    U.S. Army
    Ammunition Readiness

