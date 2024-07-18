Georgia Guard Provides Ammunition Transportation Support During Operation Patriot Press 2024

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell | U.S. Army Soldiers with the Thomasville-based 1230th Transportation Company, 110th...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell | U.S. Army Soldiers with the Thomasville-based 1230th Transportation Company, 110th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, conduct storage reform operations during Operation Patriot Press 2024 July 16, 2024, at the Anniston Army Depot, Anniston, Alabama. This exercise, established by the Army Materiel Command, is designed to promote readiness by providing real-world training for Army requirements and to achieve training towards Mission Essential Task requirements for Army active duty, Army Reserve, National Guard, and various other service branches. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell) see less | View Image Page

Two Georgia Army National Guard transportation units of the 78th Troop Command’s 110th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion are on the road this month logging miles to Alabama, Kentucky, and Oklahoma in support of Army Materiel Command.



The Fort Eisenhower-based 1148th Transportation Company and the Thomasville-based 1230th Transportation Company, nicknamed the Road Dawgs and Road Hawgs, provided ammunition transportation support in collaboration with the Joint Munitions Command during Operation Patriot Press 2024.



The exercise, established by the Army Materiel Command, is designed to promote readiness by providing real-world training for Army requirements and to achieve training towards Mission Essential Task requirements for Army active duty, Army Reserve, National Guard, and various other service branches. Brig. Gen. Jason Fryman, the commanding general of the Georgia Army National Guard, believes this mission is important because it allows these Soldiers to put into practice what they learn during their training periods.



“Other elements go off to a collective training center to validate their training,” Fryman said. “The [110th CSSB] leadership has tied the Soldiers into the biggest mission happening within their career field, and it’s the best way to evaluate their mission essential tasks.”



From July 13 to 25, 2024, the 1230th TC conducted container and ammunition storage reorganization at Anniston Army Depot, Alabama, while the 1148th TC conducted cross-country ammunition distribution between McAlester Army Ammunition Plant, Oklahoma and Blue Grass Army Depot, Kentucky. The 110th CSSB units are two of 14 units participating in the exercise. Command Sgt. Maj. Regina Stone, the senior enlisted leader of the 110th CSSB, said that she was grateful that the units were able to participate in the exercise.



“These Soldiers are getting the training that they need to be proficient at their jobs,” Stone said. “Our battalion commander, Lt. Col. Jennifer Green, fought to get these soldiers the opportunity to participate in this exercise, and it really gives me joy to see these soldiers get this real-world training.”



With real-world training, comes real world challenges. Throughout the exercise, Soldiers with both units solved problems through teamwork to accomplish their mission. First Lieutenant Tavia Florence, the executive officer of the 1148th TC, said that when some of the unit’s vehicles had mechanical issues, the maintenance section rose to the occasion.



“Our recovery chalk has been on point due to the copious training they’ve completed,” Florence said. “Our commander comes from a maintenance background, and even he got greased up and dirty assisting with any mechanical issues our vehicles faced.”



Throughout the exercise, Soldiers worked directly with active-duty counterparts and Civilian workforce under JMC. Private 1st Class Honor Holloway, a transportation specialist with the 1230th TC, said that while there are differences in how the military and civilian employees operate, their experiences helped give her a better understanding on the importance of safety.



“I’ve learned to make sure safety comes first,” Holloway said. “Also to slow down, make sure we do it right the first time…so that we don’t have problems on our mission.”



Other units who are taking part in OPP-24 include:



The 163rd Ordnance Company, Army Reserve (California)



The 18th Field Artillery Brigade, Army (North Carolina)



The 1482nd, 1485th and 1486th Transportation Companys, Army National Guard (Ohio)



The 1742nd Transportation Company, Army National Guard (South Dakota)



The 118th Transportation Company, Army National Guard (Utah)



The 1710th Transportation Company, Army National Guard (Virginia)



The 63rd Ordnance Company, Army (Washington)



The 395th Ordnance Company, Army Reserve (Wisconsin)



The 415th Engineer Facility Detachment (Tennessee)