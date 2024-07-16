Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Novosel celebrates freedom with live music, local food and fireworks [Image 3 of 11]

    Fort Novosel celebrates freedom with live music, local food and fireworks

    FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2024

    Photo by Brittany Trumbull 

    Fort Novosel Public Affairs Office

    The Rock Mob performs during Fort Novosel’s Freedom Fest on July 3, 2024. (Photo Credit: Brittany Trumbull)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2024
    Date Posted: 07.17.2024 17:03
    Photo ID: 8534578
    VIRIN: 240703-A-SR274-2188
    Resolution: 3805x2537
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Novosel celebrates freedom with live music, local food and fireworks [Image 11 of 11], by Brittany Trumbull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Novosel celebrates freedom with live music, local food and fireworks

    Freedom Fest
    Fort Novosel
    Brittany Trumbull

