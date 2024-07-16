Date Taken: 07.03.2024 Date Posted: 07.17.2024 17:03 Photo ID: 8534576 VIRIN: 240703-A-SR274-3186 Resolution: 4184x2789 Size: 1.53 MB Location: FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Fort Novosel celebrates freedom with live music, local food and fireworks [Image 11 of 11], by Brittany Trumbull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.