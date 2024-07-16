Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Novosel celebrates freedom with live music, local food and fireworks

    FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2024

    Story by Brittany Trumbull 

    Fort Novosel Public Affairs Office

    FORT NOVOSEL, Ala.--Fort Novosel hosted its annual Independence Day celebration, Freedom Fest, on July 3, 2024. The event brought in local food and craft vendors, static displays, locally and nationally acclaimed musical guests, and culminated with a fireworks display over the Festival Fields. For more photos from the event, hosted by Fort Novosel MWR, head to the flickr page at https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjBy2dm.

