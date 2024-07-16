FORT NOVOSEL, Ala.--Fort Novosel hosted its annual Independence Day celebration, Freedom Fest, on July 3, 2024. The event brought in local food and craft vendors, static displays, locally and nationally acclaimed musical guests, and culminated with a fireworks display over the Festival Fields. For more photos from the event, hosted by Fort Novosel MWR, head to the flickr page at https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjBy2dm.
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2024 17:05
|Story ID:
|476463
|Location:
|FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Novosel celebrates freedom with live music, local food and fireworks, by Brittany Trumbull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.